Mark Cuban's pharmacy racks up collaborators

Nearly two years after Mark Cuban launched a mail-order pharmacy with low-cost medications, the entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star has secured more than a dozen collaborators.

In September, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. penned a deal with Avanlee Care, which runs an app designed to help caregivers for elderly patients. The app, called Ava, will feature an option for its users to order medications from Cost Plus Drugs. Mr. Cuban's company also teamed up with two fertility health companies to reduce the burden of the pink tax, or inflated prices on women's products.

Cost Plus Drugs has also expanded its in-person services by signing deals with pharmacies spanning multiple states and grocery chain pharmacies, such as Kroger. The affiliate network aligns Cost Plus Drugs' pricing with medications at independent pharmacies.

In an insurance industry shake-up, Blue Shield of California chose Cost Plus Drugs and a few other vendors to take over services historically filled by CVS Caremark, CVS Health's pharmacy benefit manager. Mark Cuban's company is now a preferred pharmacy network for the insurer serving 4.8 million members.