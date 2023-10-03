Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. partners with fertility drug company

As Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. continues to make waves in the pharmaceutical market, it will soon begin to offer Clomid, a common fertility drug, to its customers.

The new drug offering comes from a newly announced partnership with Famlee Health, a fertility health company.

Through the partnership, customers of the Shark Tank star's low-cost drug company will now have access to affordable fertility medications from home, which may help patients avoid other costly procedures, according to an Oct. 2 news release.

"We are excited to work with Famlee and support their goal to improve access to affordable step-therapy fertility treatment," Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., said in a statement. "Cost Plus Drugs and Famlee share the goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication."

In a LinkedIn post, Famlee Health stated that the partnership with Cost Plus Drugs, will allow it to continue "to make a positive impact together for women navigating their fertility journey."