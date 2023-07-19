Cost Plus Drugs' pharmacy network swells from 80 to 2.3K

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co.'s pharmacy network now includes hundreds of independent and grocery chain pharmacy locations.

In early June, the network included 80 pharmacies across seven states. As of July 19, there are more than 2,300 spanning 38 states and Washington, D.C. There are no retail pharmacies, but some grocery chains, including Kroger, have joined the group.

By being an affiliate pharmacy, the locations can use the "Team Cuban Card" to sell some drugs at Cost Plus Drugs' listed prices.