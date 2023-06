Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. recently expanded its network of independent pharmacies from 36 to 80 across seven states.

In April, the company had affiliate locations across Florida, Indiana, New Jersey and Texas. As of June 9, Cost Plus Drugs doubled its network after adding pharmacies in Pennsylvania, California and New York.

By being an affiliate pharmacy, the locations can use the "Team Cuban Card" to sell some drugs at Cost Plus Drugs' listed prices.