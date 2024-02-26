FDA revokes approval of cancer drug Pepaxto

More than two and a half years after the FDA warned about an increased risk of death linked to Pepaxto, a multiple myeloma drug, the agency withdrew the medication's approval Feb. 23.

Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) with dexamethasone gained accelerated approval in February 2021, but the therapy failed a confirmatory trial. The manufacturer, Oncopeptides, then suspended enrollment. In July 2021, the FDA said there was a "detrimental effect on overall survival" in the study.

About a year later, an agency committee voted 14-2 in concluding an unsafe benefit-risk ratio. In August 2023, the FDA proposed pulling the approval, and the decision was finalized Feb. 23.

In a news release, the agency said "it is FDA's understanding that Oncopeptides does not currently market Pepaxto in the U.S."