CVS partners with Grubhub

Grubhub has teamed up with CVS Pharmacy to deliver health and wellness products to consumers in 48 states.

Grubhub users can now access thousands of products on the mobile ordering and delivery platform from more than 6,000 CVS locations nationwide.

"There's never been a better time to add CVS Pharmacy to our roster so that customers can stock up on all the health and wellness essentials to keep them going this winter and beyond," Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth and marketing at Grubhub, said in a Feb. 22 news release.

CVS is the second national drugstore chain to partner with Grubhub, behind Rite Aid. Walgreens has also teamed up with Doordash and Uber to deliver medications and other health products.