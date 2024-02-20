10 drugs now in shortage

As clinicians ration penicillin and two more cancer injectable drugs fell into shortage, supply strained recently for nearly a dozen other medications.

Here are the new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

Dexrazoxane hydrochloride injection: Four solutions of the cardiomyopathy therapy are back ordered without a release date. Two solutions from Hikma Pharmaceuticals are at normal supply levels.

Erythromycin ointment: The acne medication is available at Armas Pharmaceuticals, in limited supply at Bausch Health Americas and Fera Pharmaceuticals, and out of stock at Padagis US.

Etoposide solution for injection: Six solutions are on back order until spring, according to Accord Healthcare, Fresenius Kabi and Hikma. The therapy for testicular tumors and small cell lung cancer has three available solutions.

Fluvoxamine maleate extended release capsule: No solutions of the obsessive-compulsive disorder medication are available as Par Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals report shortages. Teva said it expects supply to rebound in early March.

Insulin regular injection: Eli Lilly has one Humulin R solution for injection on back order, and two solutions from Novo Nordisk and another from Eli Lilly are available.

Naltrexone tablet: Four drugmakers each have two solutions of the substance use disorder medication on back order. Tagi Pharma predicts supply to return to normal levels in February, and Sun Pharma said the same for late March.

Nitazoxanide oral presentation: Romark has one unavailable solution for the diarrhea treatment without a resupply date. The drugmaker has two other solutions available, and Rising Pharmaceuticals has one solution at normal supply levels.

Octreotide intramuscular injection kit: Novartis has two solutions available and one on back order without a resupply date. The product is approved for acromegaly and intestinal issues associated with tumors.

Olanzapine pamoate extended release suspension for injection: No solutions are available as H2-Pharma reports three presentations on back order until June. The medication is approved for schizophrenia.

Topotecan injection: There isn't enough supply for the usual ordering of five solutions from Accord, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Most drugmakers could not estimate a release date for the chemotherapy, and Pfizer predicts resupply in February.