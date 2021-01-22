1,900 Moderna vaccine doses spoiled at Boston hospital after freezer is unplugged

Almost 2,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled when a cleaning contractor accidentally loosened a plug on a freezer at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 21.

Pharmacy staff found the freezer, holding 1,900 doses of the vaccine, had failed, and the doses were compromised, Kyle Toto, a spokesperson for VA Boston Healthcare System told the Globe.

"The freezer was in a secure location and had an alarm system installed. The plug was found loose after a contractor accidentally removed it while cleaning. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident and why the monitoring and alarm system did not work as expected," he said.

A replacement batch of vaccines is on the way, and the health system doesn't expect its vaccination effort to be disrupted, the Globe reported.

