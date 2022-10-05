VA to cover about 1,000 abortions annually

The Department of Veterans Affairs has started providing abortions in limited circumstances and plans to cover about 1,000 procedures annually, The Hill reported Oct. 4.

The VA published a final rule Sept. 9, which allows VA facilities to provide abortions in cases of rape or incest, or when a patient's life is in jeopardy. The service is available to both pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries.

VA clinicians performed the health system's first abortion in late September at one of its medical centers, according to ABC News. To protect the patient's privacy, a VA spokesperson declined to give additional details.

The VA offers healthcare services for more than 300,000 veterans of childbearing age.