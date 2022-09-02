VA to offer abortions to veterans in some instances 

The Department of Veterans Affairs will offer abortion counseling and abortions in certain cases to pregnant veterans and beneficiaries.

Abortions will be provided if the life or health of the veteran or beneficary is endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, according to a Sept. 2 news release from the department.

Services will be authorized immediately after the interim final rule is published. The department is taking steps to ensure veterans and beneficiaries can receive abortion care anywhere in the nation.

"This is a patient safety decision," Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs said in the release. "Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver."