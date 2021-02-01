Recent concussion guidelines can shorten symptom duration, study says

The use of updated concussion management guidelines dropped the duration of symptoms from one month to one week in female athletes and from 11 to five days in male athletes, according to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine Feb. 1

Recent guideline changes include recommendations against strict mental and physical rest after sustaining a concussion, recognizing preexisting conditions and educating patients on concussion recovery. The concussion guidelines evaluated in the study are from a 2017 consensus statement developed at the fifth international conference on concussion in sport held in Berlin in 2016.

Researchers in Raleigh, N.C., performed a review of medical records for patient athletes between ages 11 and 18 who were treated for a concussion between 2016-18 using the revised concussion management approach. They then compared the data to a set of athletes treated for a concussion between 2011-13 using a different concussion management approach. Results showed the revised guidelines decreased symptom duration among the athletes who sustained a sports-related concussion.

To view the full study, click here.

More articles on patient safety and outcomes:

COVID-19 might be triggering new-onset of diabetes, researchers say

Joint Commission starts public reporting of 2 perinatal care measures

Black, Hispanic kids receive less imaging at EDs, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.