Intermountain performed record number of transplants in 2020

Surgeons at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare performed a record number of abdominal organ transplants at its hospitals in 2020.

The health system completed 222 transplants last year, up from 196 transplants in 2019.

Liver transplantation saw the largest increase among all transplant procedures. Intermountain's transplant team performed 79 such transplants in 2020, compared to 53 in 2019.

Surgeons also performed a record 133 kidney transplants and nine kidney or pancreas transplants last year.

