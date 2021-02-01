Joint Commission starts public reporting of 2 perinatal care measures

The Joint Commission on Feb. 1 began publicly reporting hospitals' performance on two perinatal care measures.

The first assesses Cesarean birth rates, while the second measures unexpected complications in term newborns.

The Joint Commission is reporting all accredited hospitals' performance on these measures through its Quality Check website.

The Joint Commission delayed public reporting of these measures in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The organization also made it optional for hospitals to report quality data for the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, some hospitals that did not submit this data may not be included in the public reporting of these measures.



