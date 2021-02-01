Black, Hispanic kids receive less imaging at EDs, study finds

Black and Hispanic children are less likely to undergo diagnostic imaging during an emergency department visit than white children, suggesting race and ethnicity may influence diagnostic decisions in the ED, according to a study published Jan. 29 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 13 million ED visits to 44 children's hospitals nationwide between 2016 and 2019.

Overall, diagnostic imaging occured in 28.2 percent of visits. Clinicians performed imaging for 33.5 percent of visits involving white children, compared to 24.1 percent for Black children and 26.1 percent for Hispanic children. This disparity existed even after researchers adjusted for relevant factors. This pattern was also consistent across all insurance types.

"Further investigation is needed to better understand the factors underpinning these disparities, with the goal of developing measurable interventions to mitigate the disparities in ED imaging and allowing for more equitable and improved care," researchers concluded.



To view the full study, click here.

