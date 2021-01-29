2 patients die at Maryland hospital after oxygen valve mistakenly turned off

Two patients at Lanham, Md.-based Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center died after an oxygen valve was mistakenly turned off during maintenance Jan. 15, FOX 5 DC reported Jan. 28.

An oxygen valve was accidentally shut off during maintenance due to faulty valve labeling, according to a statement from a hospital spokesperson shared with Becker's Jan. 29. The hospital's team "immediately deployed portable oxygen to these patients," the statement said.

"We are saddened by this tragic accident and extend our deepest condolences to the families involved. We are communicating privately with them," the statement says. "We have taken action to prevent a similar occurrence in the future and have engaged outside experts as part of this review. Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center is committed to continuous improvement and providing the highest quality care to the communities we serve."

