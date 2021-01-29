Missouri man dies in hospital parking lot after being repeatedly denied care, family says

David Bell died in the parking lot of St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital during his third attempt to receive care, his wife told CBS affiliate KMOV.

Sadie Bell told KMOV she took her husband to the emergency room twice for severe chest pain the week of Jan. 8. Both times, hospital staff prescribed him ibuprofen but did not admit Mr. Bell, according to Ms. Bell. Mr. Bell, director for Central County Fire, was taken to the same hospital after having difficulty breathing at work for a third time.

When Ms. Bell arrived to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, she said Mr. Bell was sitting outside in a wheelchair. She told KMOV that she asked the hospital to run tests and admit him, but they declined.

"He said, 'Ma'am he's already been here twice for the same thing and we've already diagnosed him,'" Ms. Bell told KMOV. She said her husband died before she could take him to another hospital.

Ms. Bell believes her husband was dismissed by physicians and staff.

"Our thoughts are with the family after this loss, as well as with the entire Central County Fire & Rescue team," a Barnes-Jewish Hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We cannot provide further comment due to patient privacy laws."

