Nurse accidentally administers empty syringe at Colorado COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A contract nurse working at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pueblo, Colo., accidentally administered an empty syringe to a patient, local news station FOX 21 reported Jan. 21.

In a statement shared with the news station, a spokesperson from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said the syringe was new since routine safety protocol requires used syringes be discarded immediately. The health department identified the mistake through "normal safety processes," and provided the individual with a COVID-19 vaccination after determining the person was safe.

"We have since instituted additional safety measures to ensure this doesn't happen again — limiting the number of people filling syringes and having fewer additional people in the room. We are reviewing safety protocols with all contracted-nurses again and provide safety briefing each day before the vaccination clinics begin," the statement said.

