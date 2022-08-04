Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says

Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says.

Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of achieving and maintaining quality and safety improvements. And even financial incentives have failed to help some of them. Earlier this year, Kaiser Health News spotlighted 55 hospitals with high rates of patient complications that have been penalized under the CMS Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program for eight consecutive years. The program, launched in 2014, aims to reduce patient harm by providing a financial incentive for hospitals to prevent hospital-acquired conditions, such as infections and blood clots.

"The challenges that we've had in turning the tide on errors and harms and sustaining progress is really very multifactorial," Patricia McGaffigan, RN, vice president of safety programs for the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, told Becker's. "It is highly dependent upon how well people perform in their jobs and how well and how diligently organizations address the systems and safety realities that are essential to attain and maintain progress."

It's not uncommon for healthcare organizations to address patient safety via piecemeal initiatives, according to Ms. McGaffigan, who is also president of the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety,

These efforts are also typically guided by goals to reduce a certain complication by a specific percentage. Often, once that target is hit, hospitals take the win and move on to other projects, according to Ms. McGaffigan. This approach can set up a "whack-a-mole" type mindset that makes it easy for progress to slip in certain areas.

"Safety is an incredibly dynamic property," Ms. McGaffigan said. "We're never really able to claim that we're safe or not, or that we have successfully met our goal of wiping out a particular problem."

Many healthcare organizations also fail to think about patient safety from a system approach. For example, a hospital may deploy certain clinical and technical practices to address a high rate of catheter-associated urinary tract infections and then reduce the emphasis on them once the infection rate falls. These types of interventions usually focus on what individuals or smaller teams can do at a patient-specific level, without considering what health systems need to do more broadly to support safe care, according to Ms. McGaffigan.

She said healthcare systems must ensure they have a strong foundation in place to proactively and intentionally design systems to refine safety efforts and sustain improvements.

"If we codify our focus on safety in a mindset where we want to get to improvement but also continuously aim for zero harm to patients and the workforce, and recognize that this is the daily core work of an organization for everyone across the enterprise, then we will have better success with our goals," she said.

Healthy work environments and positive safety cultures also play a key role in these efforts. If staff members feel that they can't speak up and report errors, there is no system of honesty and transparency, and leaders can't begin to understand how or why something went wrong, let alone prevent the mistakes from happening again, according to Ms. McGaffigan.

"If transparency was a medication, it would be a blockbuster with millions of dollars in sales and accolades for the world over," she said, adding that transparency within and across organizations, along with patients and the public, is crucial to create learning systems to prevent errors.

"There is a collective opportunity for healthcare organizations to understand and improve safety," she said. "It's not only ethically correct, but it is essential for promoting accountability and stimulating improvements that result in error reduction."