The 55 hospitals penalized by Medicare 8 years straight over patient complications

More than 2,000 hospitals have been penalized at least once in the eight years since the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program began. Fifty-five hospitals have been penalized all eight years.

The Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program aims to prevent harm to patients by providing a financial incentive for hospitals to prevent hospital-acquired conditions. Under the program, a hospital's total score is based on performance on several quality measures, including rates of infections, blood clots and other complications that occur in hospitals and might have been prevented.

Each year, Medicare cuts payments by 1 percent for hospitals that fall in the worst-performing quartile. CMS will trim 764 hospitals' Medicare payments in fiscal year 2022 for having the highest rates of patient injuries and infections.

The hospital industry has argued the program's design punishes hospitals that test most thoroughly for infections, since these facilities will appear to have the highest rates of infection, while those with less-thorough testing might appear to have lower rates.

Here are the 55 hospitals that have been penalized all eight years of the program, according to Kaiser Health News.

1. Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia)



2. Ascension St. Francis Hospital (Milwaukee)





3. AU Medical Center (Augusta, Ga.)





4. Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto (Southaven, Miss.)





5. Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)





6. Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital





7. Carilion Medical Center (Roanoke, Va.)





8. Clovis (Calif.) Community Medical Center





9. Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.)





10. Detroit Receiving Hospital





11. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)





12. Franciscan Health Olympia & Chicago Heights (Olympia Fields, Ill.)





13. George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)



14. Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)





15. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)





16. Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.)





17. Jackson Health System (Miami)





18. Jamaica (N.Y.) Hospital Medical Center





19. Jewish Hospital & St. Mary's Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)





20. Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)





21. Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center





22. Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)





23. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)





24. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island (New York City)





25. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.)





26. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center (Rockford, Ill.)





27. OU Medical Center (Oklahoma City)





28. Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (North Providence, R.I.)





29. Porterville (Calif.) Developmental Center





30. Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque, N.M.)





31. Prisma Health Richland Hospital (Columbia, S.C.)





32. Regional One Health (Memphis, Tenn.)





33. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)





34. Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas (Calif.)





35. Sells (Ariz.) Hospital





36. Shands Jacksonville (Fla.)





37. SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital





38. St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica, N.Y.)





39. St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers, N.Y.)





40. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital





41. The University Hospital (Newark, N.J.)



42. Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill (Kansas City, Mo.)





43. University Medical Center (Las Vegas)





44. University Medical Center New Orleans





45. University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas)





46. University of Louisville (Ky.) Hospital





47. University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)





48. UNM Hospital (Albuquerque, N.M.)





49. Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)





50. Valleywise Health Medical Center (Phoenix)





51. Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.)





52. Wilmington (N.C.) Treatment Center





53. Windham Community Memorial Hospital (Willimantic, Conn.)





54. Woods at Parkside (Columbus, Ohio)





55. Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)