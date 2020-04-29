Updated COVID-19 peak dates, state by state

Nearly 20 states are projected to see peak demand for hospital resources due to COVID-19 over the next two weeks, according to updated projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

The model, first released in late March, presents estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to COVID-19 for each state in the U.S. if social distancing measures are maintained through the end of May. Researchers used state-level hospital capacity data, data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the World Health Organization, and observed COVID-19 utilization from select locations.

IHME's model is updated regularly as new data becomes available. The current modeling does not capture how the risk for more COVID-19 cases, and potentially deaths, could rise due to increased interaction among people in the U.S. "This is particularly true if locations have not fully instituted strong containment strategies like widely available testing and contact tracing," IHME said. Access more information about the changes and the projected peak in daily deaths here.

Some have criticized IHME's model, arguing its projections for total deaths shouldn't be used for government decision-making. However, the model continues to be widely used and influential in planning and preparation because of a lack of national models provided by the CDC or other federal agencies. Read more about the controversy in The Washington Post and STAT. IHME recommends decision-makers draw on a variety of COVID-19 models.

According to IHME's most recent projections, which use data updated April 28, peak demand for hospital resources, namely hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, occurred at the national level on April 19. However, this varies by state. Below is the projected date of peak demand for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in each state according to IHME's model.

April 4

Tennessee

April 5

Washington

April 7

Nevada

April 8

New York

April 10

Idaho

April 11

Wisconsin

April 12

Oregon

April 13

Louisiana

Vermont

April 14

New Jersey

April 16

Pennsylvania

April 17

Alabama

North Carolina

April 18

Michigan

West Virginia

April 19

California

Colorado

Florida

Maine

Massachusetts

Ohio

April 20

Connecticut

Maryland

Oklahoma

Virginia

April 21

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

New Hampshire

April 22

Indiana

Missouri

April 27

Hawaii

April 28

Georgia

April 29

Alaska

Kentucky

Mississippi

Montana

New Mexico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

April 30

Minnesota

May 1

Arizona

May 2

Iowa

May 3

Kansas

May 4

Wyoming

May 7

Arkansas

May 12

Utah

May 13

Nebraska

South Dakota

May 15

North Dakota

More articles on patient flow:

Pennsylvania hospital to cease inpatient care

14 hospital leaders on the toughest thing about resuming elective surgeries

Outpatient visits down 60% because of COVID-19, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.