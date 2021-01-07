Texas Health Resources suspends electives at all 14 hospitals

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources will postpone nonemergency surgeries at its 14 wholly owned hospitals across the state, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The suspension will begin Jan. 7 "until further notice," according to the report.

The health system said it must delay the procedures due to an influx in COVID-19 patients.

"This was a significant decision on our part and illustrates how serious the situation is at our hospitals throughout the region," Stephen O'Brien, a Texas Health spokesperson, told the Morning News. "COVID-19 has filled our hospitals with very sick and dying people, and we have taken this step to help deal with this high volume of critically ill patients."

