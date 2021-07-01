MercyOne Nebraska hospital closes

MercyOne Oakland (Neb.) Medical Center closed July 1 after years of declining inpatient and emergency department volumes.

While inpatient and ED services have ended, clinics at MercyOne Oakland and its affiliate, Lyons (Neb.) Family Medicine, will remain open.

In a June 24 news release about the closure, Beth Hughes, president of the Western Iowa region for West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, said, "Following discussions focused on how to address the evolving delivery needs of rural healthcare, it was clear a change was necessary."



"As part of our commitment to finding the best way to provide healthcare to this community, we are also exploring the possibility of building a new clinic in Oakland to eventually replace the existing Oakland medical practice," she added.