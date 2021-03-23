Man dies after jumping from Long Island hospital window, police say

A man died March 22 after jumping from a window of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, according to the Nassau Daily Voice.

Nassau County Police Department officers were dispatched to Nassau University Medical Center at 3:40 a.m. March 22 after a report of a man who suffered serious injuries, according to the Nassau Daily Voice. A Nassau County Police medic pronounced the 34-year-old man dead outside of the Long Island hospital, according to police.

An investigation found the man broke a window on the medical center's eighth floor before jumping, according to police. He suffered self-inflicted fatal wounds, police said. The man hasn't been named, pending notification of his family, according to the Nassau Daily Voice.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Nassau University Medical Center for comment, but did not hear back before publication. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

