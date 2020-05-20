LA Surge Hospital to close in June

The Los Angeles Surge Hospital, which opened five weeks ago to treat COVID-19 patients, will close by the end of June, according to the Los Angeles Times.

El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health entered bankruptcy in 2018 and closed its hospital in Los Angeles in January. On April 13, the state of California reopened the facility, now called Los Angeles Surge Hospital, to treat an anticipated overflow of COVID-19 cases. The state paid Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and San Francisco-based Dignity Health $500,000 each to oversee the hospital.

Though LA Surge Hospital could handle up to 270 COVID-19 patients a day, it never had more than 25 patients at a time, according to the report.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, purchased the hospital out of bankruptcy in April. At that time, Dr. Soon-Shiong said he intended to use the hospital campus to conduct COVID-19 research.



