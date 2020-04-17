COVID-19 peak dates: Updated projections for each state

Nearly 30 states are projected to see peak demand for hospital resources due to COVID-19 in the last two weeks of April and early May, according to updated projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

The model, first released in late March, presents estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to COVID-19 for each state in the U.S. if social distancing measures are maintained through the end of May. Researchers used state-level hospital capacity data, data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the World Health Organization, and observed COVID-19 utilization from select locations.

IHME's model is updated regularly as new data becomes available. In the most recent update, the daily death data reported through Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment website was added. IHME also used the Illinois Department of Health COVID-19 website to re-extract daily death data and benchmark inputs against the state's routinely updated 30-day cumulative COVID-19 death count. Access more information about the changes and the projected peak in daily deaths here.

Some have criticized IHME's model, arguing its projections for total deaths shouldn't be used for government decision-making. However, the model continues to be widely used and influential in planning and preparation because of a lack of national models provided by the CDC or other federal agencies. Read more about the controversy in The Washington Post and STAT.

Projections for peak demand for resources, namely hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, have also changed in recent weeks after IHME incorporated new data sources into its model and made changes to its analytical framework.

According to the most recent projections, which use data updated April 13, peak demand for hospital resources occurred at the national level on April 10. However, this varies by state. Below is the projected date of peak demand for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in each state according to the IHME model.

March 28

Colorado

April 1

Vermont

April 5

Washington

April 6

Louisiana

April 8

Idaho

Illinois

Michigan

Nevada

New York

April 9

Delaware

District of Columbia

New Jersey

April 11

Maryland

April 14

Indiana

Maine

New Hampshire

Ohio

Wisconsin

April 16

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

April 17

California

North Carolina

April 18

Alaska

West Virginia

April 20

Hawaii

Mississippi

April 21

Alabama

Montana

April 25

Connecticut

April 26

New Mexico

Oregon

April 27

Virginia

April 28

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

April 29

Kansas

Kentucky

North Dakota

Texas

April 30

Arizona

Oklahoma

South Carolina

May 1

Georgia

South Dakota

May 2

Arkansas

Rhode Island

Utah

May 3

Florida

Nebraska

May 5

Iowa

Wyoming

More articles on patient flow:

Beaumont shuts down hospital to prepare for next surge of COVID-19 patients

Integris halts inpatient services at Oklahoma hospital campus

Kaiser, Dignity partner with California to open Los Angeles Surge Hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.