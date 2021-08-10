COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in Arkansas

Arkansas is reporting a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid a coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant, The Washington Post reported Aug. 10.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Aug. 9 that the state reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 103 to 1,376, which surpasses the state's previous record of 1,371 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in January, according to state data cited by the governor and CBS News.

Arkansas officials also reported Aug. 9 that only eight intensive care unit beds were available in the state.

"Today's report shows some very startling numbers," Mr. Hutchinson tweeted Aug. 9, adding that "vaccinations reduce hospitalizations."

The rise in hospitalizations in Arkansas comes as less than 38 percent of residents in the state are fully vaccinated, according to a Washington Post analysis.

The rise also has taken a toll on healthcare workers in the state.

Cam Patterson, MD, chancellor of Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told CNN earlier in August that some workers have walked away in the middle of their shift because they "couldn't take it anymore."

