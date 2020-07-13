COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida: A county-by-county breakdown
About 19 percent of the more than 6,000 intensive care unit beds at Florida hospitals are available as of July 13, and there are 7,660 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
Below are the 50 Florida counties with at least one person hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of 9:17 a.m. July 13. The counties are listed in alphabetical order.
Alachua: 106
Baker: 30
Bay: 42
Brevard: 142
Broward: 945
Calhoun: 1
Charlotte: 26
Citrus: 19
Clay: 43
Collier: 186
Columbia: 20
DeSoto: 3
Duval: 507
Escambia: 158
Flagler: 20
Gulf: 1
Hendry: 5
Hernando: 54
Highlands: 45
Hillsborough: 274
Holmes: 2
Indiana River: 36
Jackson: 32
Lake: 120
Lee: 266
Leon: 67
Manatee: 84
Marion: 92
Martin: 51
Miami-Dade: 1,715
Monroe: 11
Nassau: 5
Okaloosa: 38
Okeechobee: 14
Orange: 541
Osceola: 205
Palm Beach: 615
Pasco: 110
Pinellas: 220
Polk: 145
Putnam: 17
Santa Rosa: 19
Sarasota: 137
Seminole: 186
St. Johns: 28
St. Lucie: 128
Sumter: 20
Volusia: 135
Walton: 6
Washington: 4
More articles on patient flow:
Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state
HCA suspends some surgeries at Las Vegas hospital
WellSpan to close birthing unit, end pediatric inpatient care at Waynesboro hospital
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.