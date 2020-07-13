COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida: A county-by-county breakdown

About 19 percent of the more than 6,000 intensive care unit beds at Florida hospitals are available as of July 13, and there are 7,660 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. 

Below are the 50 Florida counties with at least one person hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of 9:17 a.m. July 13. The counties are listed in alphabetical order.

Alachua: 106 

Baker: 30 

Bay: 42

Brevard: 142

Broward: 945

Calhoun: 1

Charlotte: 26

Citrus: 19 

Clay: 43

Collier: 186

Columbia: 20 

DeSoto: 3

Duval: 507 

Escambia: 158

Flagler: 20 

Gulf: 1

Hendry: 5

Hernando: 54

Highlands: 45

Hillsborough: 274

Holmes: 2

Indiana River: 36 

Jackson: 32

Lake: 120

Lee: 266

Leon: 67

Manatee: 84

Marion: 92

Martin: 51

Miami-Dade: 1,715 

Monroe: 11

Nassau: 5

Okaloosa: 38

Okeechobee: 14 

Orange: 541

Osceola: 205

Palm Beach: 615

Pasco: 110

Pinellas: 220

Polk: 145

Putnam: 17

Santa Rosa: 19

Sarasota: 137

Seminole: 186 

St. Johns: 28 

St. Lucie: 128

Sumter: 20

Volusia: 135

Walton: 6

Washington: 4 


