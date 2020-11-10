Colorado's UCHealth postpones surgeries amid coronavirus surge

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth began postponing some nonemergency surgeries due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to CBS Local.

The health system will defer nonemergent surgeries that require inpatient admission. The health system began postponing some of those surgeries last week.

The l number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients nearly doubled, from 115 patients to 220, in the last two weeks, UCHealth CEO Elizabeth Concordia told employees in a memo obtained by CBS Local.

"This is the large surge of patients that we have spent months preparing for, while hoping it wouldn't occur," Ms. Concordia wrote. "The coming weeks are likely to be difficult."

