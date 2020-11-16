Ascension hospital halts elective surgery scheduling until Nov. 30

Citing an increased demand for inpatient beds, Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., will not schedule any new inpatient elective surgeries until at least Nov. 30, according to MLive.

The hospital also said it has asked surgeons to "thoughtfully examine" already scheduled cases requiring extended recovery through Nov. 30.

The hospital said it plans to reevaluate the moratorium on scheduling new elective inpatient surgical cases weekly to determine if an extension is needed.

All elective ambulatory or outpatient cases that do not require an inpatient stay will continue to be scheduled as usual, according to the report.

