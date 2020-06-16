2 dead in Indiana hospital shooting

A patient and security officer died Tuesday in a shooting at Community Hospital in Munster, Ind., according to the Chicago Tribune.

Munster police were dispatched to the hospital about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday due to a physical disturbance between a patient and an employee. Police were told prior to arrival that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival to the patient room, police found that the patient and security officer both sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that a psychiatric patient was assaulting a nurse before the patient disarmed a security officer and fatally shot him. A different security officer entered the room and fatally shot the patient, according to the report.

The hospital said in communication to employees obtained by the Tribune that "a patient on the 4th floor at Community Hospital died from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred in the patient's hospital room following an altercation with security officers, in which a security officer was fatally wounded."

The hospital said it is cooperating with authorities.

The hospital is offering onsite grief counseling to its employees, according to the report.

