NYC Health + Hospitals serves 1.2M plant-based meals

Since 2022, NYC Health + Hospitals has provided more than 1.2 million plant-based meals to patients, boasting a 90% satisfaction rate among recipients, the New York City-based public health system said March 14.

The system launched its plant-based meals program in March 2022, citing the new menu as a form of preventive care, as plant-based eating can lower the risk of certain chronic conditions.

In the program's first full year, NYC Health + Hospitals served more than 783,000 plant-based meals to patients. This effort led to a 36% reduction in carbon admissions and cost savings of 59 cents per meal, according to the system.

"Many of the conditions that bring our patients to the hospital – like cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes – can be improved with plant-based eating, so it only makes sense that as a hospital system, we serve plant-based meals to our patients," NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, said in a news release. "Nutritious, tasty food is another way we care for our patients. Our plant-based menu reflects our patients' cultural diversity so they can experience familiar dishes to make their hospital stay more comfortable."

Learn more here.







