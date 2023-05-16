New radiology tech cuts MRI exam time by half

Hartford, Conn.-based Jefferson Radiology announced May 16 that its new technology has cut traditional MRI exam times in half.

MRI exams that have typically taken an hour to complete including long bone exams, feet, chest and spine take only 30 minutes using the company's newest equipment. For brain MRI exams that traditionally take up to 45 minutes, the equipment shaved off one-third of the time, taking it down to 30 minutes as well.

As of now, the equipment will begin to roll out across five different locations in the region, according to the press release.

"These reduced appointment times represent a significant leap forward in patient convenience, minimizing the stress and anxiety often associated with lengthy medical imaging procedures," the press release states.

The company also noted that the technology can allow for increased patient comfort and allow for clinicians to treat more individuals due to the reduced time.