LGBTQ patients report more medical discrimination, poll finds 

Twenty-eight percent of LGBTQ patients felt stereotyped by their healthcare providers, a poll published Sept. 15 by The 19th found.
The online survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey in English and Spanish among a national sample of 20,799 adults from Aug. 22-29.
Three key findings:
- Twenty-four percent of LGBTQ people said they had been blamed for health problems while visiting a provider — a figure that jumped to 40 percent with gender-nonconforming patients.
- Sixteen percent of LGBTQ people and 26 percent of gender-nonconforming people said they were denied or refused medical services by a provider.
- Twenty percent of LGBTQ people felt discriminated against for their gender or sexual orientation.