LGBTQ patients report more medical discrimination, poll finds 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) -

Twenty-eight percent of LGBTQ patients felt stereotyped by their healthcare providers, a poll published Sept. 15 by The 19th found.

The online survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey in English and Spanish among a national sample of 20,799 adults from Aug. 22-29.

Three key findings: 

  • Twenty-four percent of LGBTQ people said they had been blamed for health problems while visiting a provider — a figure that jumped to 40 percent with gender-nonconforming patients.

  • Sixteen percent of LGBTQ people and 26 percent of gender-nonconforming people said they were denied or refused medical services by a provider.

  • Twenty percent of LGBTQ people felt discriminated against for their gender or sexual orientation.

