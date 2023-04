Three dogs have been promoted to chief comfort officers at Inova Loudoun (Va.) Hospital, ABC affiliate WJLA reported April 27.

The three dogs, Moo, 3, Bartley, 6, and Jeremiah, 8, help patients in the rehabilitation center. Recently, the hospital hosted a ceremony to promote them.

"They will now be known officially as Inova's chief comfort officers," Inova Health Foundation President Sage Bolte, PhD, told WJLA.

The ceremony also introduced the next round of facility dogs: Rex, Cozy and Bohdi.