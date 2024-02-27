How Americans view healthcare: KFF survey

U.S. adults have stronger trust and see a lower prevalence of racism in healthcare compared to other industries, according to a KFF survey of more than 6,000 Americans.

Here are five findings to know:

1. About a third of adults said racism is a major problem in healthcare, which is a smaller percentage than the same belief in politics (56%), criminal justice (54%) and policing (51%).

2. Thirty-eight percent said racism is a minor problem in healthcare, and 29% said it is not a problem.

3. Nearly two-thirds of adults across racial and ethnic groups said they trust medical doctors and healthcare providers to do what is right for them and their community all or most of the time. This strong trust could be why fewer adults see racism as a problem in healthcare.

4. White adults are more likely to report trust in providers than people with darker skin colors and those with experiences of discrimination. More than half, 52%, of Black respondents said racism is a major problem in healthcare.

5. Patients who share a racial background or language with their providers have high levels of trust in healthcare.