How AI is helping patients reclaim their voice

Artificial intelligence is paving the way for patients with conditions that hinder their ability to speak to reclaim their voices, The Washington Post reported April 20.

Through a process known as "voice banking," companies can record people's voices while they are still intact and recreate them for text-to-speech software. Advances in AI have made the process cheaper and less time-consuming, expanding access for people with ALS, throat cancer, cerebral palsy and Parkinson's disease, according to the Post. Now, most companies only need a few hundred sentences to be able to recreate someone's voice.

People who've undergone the process say having a computer-generated voice that sounds like their own has boosted their confidence and helped them connect with the world.

