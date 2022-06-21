Healthgrades recognizes 399 hospitals for patient experience

Healthgrades has recognized 399 hospitals as recipients of its 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award, the organization said June 21. This represents the top 15 percent of hospitals in the U.S. for patient experience.

The awards are based on an analysis of 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to CMS for admissions between July 2020 and March 2021, according to a news release. Hospitals in the bottom 20 percent for overall quality were excluded. Healthgrades applied a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, such as overall rating and whether a patient would recommend the hospital to family or friends, to identify recipients.

Hays (Kan.) Medical Center and Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, Pa., were the only hospitals with gains across all 10 patient experience measures. Nine hospitals improved patient experience across nine measures.

"It's no surprise that patient experience in our healthcare systems has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's exceptional that nearly 400 hospitals received top marks in patient experience," Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in the release. "We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in keeping the patient experience front and center even through challenging times."

View the full list of recipients here.