8 healthcare organizations honored for excellence in patient experience

Eight healthcare organizations were honored Aug. 16 with awards for excellence in patient experience from healthcare data analytics company NRC Health.

Awardees were selected based on net promoter scores from a direct-to-patient survey asking whether a patient is willing to recommend a healthcare organization to others.

"In an ever-evolving and often challenging industry, we welcome the opportunity to honor those organizations that exemplify excellence in patient experience and fully embody our mission of bringing human understanding into healthcare," said Helen Hrdy, chief growth officer at NRC Health. "The eight winning healthcare organizations continue to go above and beyond for their patients, and we’re proud to recognize their continued efforts to ensure quality, equitable access to care for everyone."

The award winners, listed in alphabetical order:

Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula

Hawai'i Pacific Health (Honolulu)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

Mercy (O'Fallon, Mo.)

Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas)

Tryon Medical Partners (Charlotte, N.C.)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel, Ill.)