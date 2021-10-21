Yale selects cancer center director

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has selected Eric Winer, MD, as the next director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief at its Smilow Cancer Hospital, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Dr. Winer specializes in breast cancer care and research. He joins Yale from Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where he served in multiple leadership roles including as the Thompson Chair in Breast Cancer Research and senior vice president for medical affairs. Dr. Winer is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber's teaching affiliate.

The author of more than 350 published research manuscripts, Dr. Winer is a member of many national oncology organizations, including as president-elect of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

He earned his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine in 1983.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Yale," Dr. Winer said. "As a community, I believe we can become a premier cancer center in the next five years. I look forward to building upon the strong clinical and research programs already in place and to enhance collaborations between laboratory and clinical investigators."