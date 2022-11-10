UVA researchers zero in on new bone marrow cancer treatment

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Cancer Center researchers discovered how cancerous bone marrow cells promote the development of myelofibrosis, opening the door to a new treatment option.

Researchers identified a cytokine called interleukin-1 that contributes to the progression of myelofibrosis. Targeting this cytokine can prevent myelofibrosis and spare bone marrow from the scarring that is a hallmark of the disease.

The discovery not only provides a new treatment approach, but sheds light on the fundamental mechanisms of progression of myeloproliferative neoplasms, according to a Nov. 9 UVA release.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles