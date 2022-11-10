UVA researchers zero in on new bone marrow cancer treatment

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Cancer Center researchers discovered how cancerous bone marrow cells promote the development of myelofibrosis, opening the door to a new treatment option.

Researchers identified a cytokine called interleukin-1 that contributes to the progression of myelofibrosis. Targeting this cytokine can prevent myelofibrosis and spare bone marrow from the scarring that is a hallmark of the disease.

The discovery not only provides a new treatment approach, but sheds light on the fundamental mechanisms of progression of myeloproliferative neoplasms, according to a Nov. 9 UVA release.