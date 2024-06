Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of North Carolina, has tapped Robert Ferris, MD, PhD, to become its next executive director, it announced June 19.

Most recently, Dr. Ferris was the director of the Hillman Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ferris has led as principal investigator across multiple cancer clinical trials and has published more than 450 peer-reviewed scientific papers.