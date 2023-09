Shelton "Shelley" Earp, MD, is stepping down as director of the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, effective June 2024.

Dr. Earp has served as the cancer center's director since 2018, according to a Sept. 5 system news release. This was his second time acting as director. He previously held the position from 1997 to 2014.

He will continue in his role as distinguished professor of cancer research, medicine and pharmacology.