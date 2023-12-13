UChicago Medicine gets $20M to support cancer care project

UChicago Medicine has received a $20 million gift to support the development of a cancer care and research facility that's slated to open in 2027.

In three years, the academic health system plans to open a 575,000-square-foot cancer pavilion, which will be the first freestanding facility dedicated to cancer care and research in Illinois. Overall, the project is estimated to cost $815 million, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

The new gift was made by Susan and Tandean Rustandy, who have provided philanthropic support for a number of other projects at UChicago.

With the addition of the cancer pavilion, the system aims to bring together experts who work across multiple disciplines to focus on developing new treatments, including new cellular therapies and radiotheranostics. The project also supports UChicago Medicine's goals of advancing health equity, cancer prevention, and improving the overall experience of patients diagnosed with cancer.