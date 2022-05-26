UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center taps new chief scientific officer

The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center named Xiao-Jing Wang, MD, PhD, its new chief scientific officer, the center said in a May 26 email to Becker's.

Dr. Wang will also be associate director for basic science. She joined the center from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, where she was a tenured full professor.

"Our research innovations and areas will broaden significantly with our appointment of Dr. Wang," said Primo Lara Jr., MD, director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. "She brings to UC Davis not only a portion of the Head and Neck SPORE funding, but true programmatic collaborations, as well with its exciting advancements of science leading to novel therapies for multiple cancer types."