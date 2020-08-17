Two Ohio cancer centers to partner

The Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center at The University of Toledo Medical Center and the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center will partner Sept. 1 to expand services and oncology resources in Northwest Ohio.

The three-year partnership will allow physicians from both centers to collaborate and enable the centers to share services, research and clinical trials.

Both the Dana Cancer Center and Toledo Clinic Cancer Center are in Toledo, but the latter has six satellite locations in Northwest Ohio.

"This collaboration will benefit both groups, and most importantly, improve and enhance patient care," said Henry Naddaf, MD, president of the Toledo Clinic. "This is exciting progress."

