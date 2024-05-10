Technology company acquires 3 Rhode Island radiation cancer centers

American Shared Hospital Services acquired three Rhode Island radiation centers.

American Shared, a provider of equipment and technology for radiosurgery and radiation therapy cancer treatment services, acquired a 60% interest in the radiation therapy cancer centers as part of the facilities' Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, according to a May 9 company news release.

The facilities are Southern New England Regional Cancer Center in Woonsocket, Southern New England Radiation Therapy-Kent in Warwick and Roger Williams Radiation Therapy in Providence.