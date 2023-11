New York has the highest number of active oncologists, a KFF report found.

KFF used state licensing information from Redi-Data to determine the number of active physicians by specialty as of September.

Here are the 10 states with the most oncologists:

New York: 2,515

California: 2,036

Texas: 1,671

Massachusetts: 1,346

Pennsylvania: 1,346

Florida: 1,197

Illinois: 1,018

Ohio: 1,013

Michigan: 810

Maryland: 721