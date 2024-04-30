Mississippi had the highest cancer mortality rate in 2019 — over 20% above the national average, a USAFacts report found.

The report, published April 22, used the CDC's U.S. cancer statistics data visualizations page, which collects data from the Health Department and the National Cancer Institute. USAFacts used data by state for 2019.

The CDC found that in 2019, the nationwide cancer rate was 450.8 per 100,000 people; the nationwide cancer mortality rate was 146 per 100,000 people.

Here are the states ranked by cancer death rates per 100,000 people:

Mississippi: 178.8

Kentucky: 176.1

West Virginia: 173.7

Oklahoma: 172.6

Louisiana: 167.5

Tennessee: 166.8

Arkansas: 165.2

Maine: 163.8

Indiana: 163.6

Ohio: 162.8

Alabama: 160.3

Missouri: 159.6

Michigan: 157.1

Kansas: 154

Rhode Island: 153.5

South Carolina: 153.5

Rhode Island: 153.5

South Dakota: 153.4

Pennsylvania: 153

Illinois: 151.9

North Carolina: 151.8

Georgia: 151.3

Delaware: 151

Vermont: 150.7

Iowa: 150.6

Wisconsin: 149.8

Nevada: 148.7

Nebraska: 147.6

Alaska: 147.6

New Hampshire: 147.4

District of Columbia: 147.2

Oregon: 145.3

Virginia: 144.9

Maryland: 144.2

Washington: 144

Minnesota: 142.4

Texas: 142

Montana: 141.1

North Dakota: 140.2

Massachusetts: 139.8

Idaho: 138.4

Florida: 138.4

Wyoming: 137.8

New Jersey: 136.4

California: 131.9

Connecticut: 131.8

New York: 132.5

New Mexico: 131.6

Arizona: 130.3

Hawaii: 126.7

Colorado: 126

Utah: 117.8