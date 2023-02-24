Presbyterian St. Luke's opens Denver cancer center

Denver-based Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center opened a dedicated cancer center in the city.

The new facility houses oncology services through the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute and the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, according to a Feb. 23 hospital news release. The new center will provide services from all three hospitals in a single location.

Services include increased capacity for blood cancer and bone marrow transplant patients, patient wellness and navigation services, and comprehensive patient support services and resources.

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center is part of Denver-based HealthOne.