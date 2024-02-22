Northwestern plans $75M expansion of cancer center

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine confirmed to Becker's that it filed applications with the state Feb. 15, seeking approval for a proposed $75 million expansion of its cancer center in Warrenville, Ill.

The application details the health system's proposed 166,492-square-foot project, which will include adding two new stories onto the cancer center and a three-story parking garage.

"The key areas of expansion would include the increasing of infusion stations from 26 to 38, additional diagnostic imaging, expansion of our laboratory testing, and a 3-story parking garage," a Northwestern spokesperson told Becker's via email. "The purpose of the project is to expand oncology and diagnostic imaging services to meet the needs of our patients. The demand for oncology services at this location has grown sustainably over the past five years."

The project's anticipated completion date is slated for December 2027.